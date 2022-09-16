PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in PayPal by 14.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 257,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 371.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 57,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $283.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

