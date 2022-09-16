peachfolio (PCHF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,109.00

peachfolio (PCHF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One peachfolio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, peachfolio has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. peachfolio has a total market cap of $363,812.79 and approximately $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 532.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.10 or 0.19120287 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00836911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020953 BTC.
About peachfolio
peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio. The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio.
peachfolio Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for peachfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for peachfolio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.