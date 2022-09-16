Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 270 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $321.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.98. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $127.90 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

