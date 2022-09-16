PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $75,076.00

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $13.59 million and $75,076.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 130.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.73 or 0.23024908 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00104118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00845422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PEAKDEFI’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

