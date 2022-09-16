Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells $39,850.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEGA opened at $40.24 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several brokerages have commented on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 66.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 690.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.