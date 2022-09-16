PegNet Market Capitalization Tops $39,496.99 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 87.4% lower against the dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $39,496.99 and $78.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 288.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14,811.33 or 0.74017908 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 595.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00827170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

Buying and Selling PegNet

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

