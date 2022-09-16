PENN Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 12,756 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,760 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,147,000 after acquiring an additional 206,254 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $75,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 29.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,411,000 after acquiring an additional 525,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $65,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

