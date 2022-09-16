Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAGGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $126.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.