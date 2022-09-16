Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $126.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

