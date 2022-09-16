Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.0102

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Peony has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $3,467.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peony has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00029469 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 341,894,669 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

