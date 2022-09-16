Pepemon Pepeballs Reaches Market Capitalization of $327,500.55 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $327,500.55 and approximately $834.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for $23.39 or 0.00117152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs’ genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pepemon Pepeballs is pepemon.world.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs.”

