PEPS Coin (PEPS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,544.00

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $707,063.81 and approximately $1,544.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.