PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $165.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.64 and its 200-day moving average is $170.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

