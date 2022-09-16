PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.7 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $165.88 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.58. The stock has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

