Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.79

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.79 and traded as low as $26.95. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 4,565 shares changing hands.

Peritus High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLD. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 51,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.