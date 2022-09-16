Permission Coin (ASK) Price Hits $0.0004

Permission Coin (ASK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $30,291.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 236.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.29 or 0.43202384 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00102579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,619,298 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO.

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

