Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Personalis to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Personalis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $3.89 on Friday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. Personalis had a negative net margin of 122.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 million. Analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Personalis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Personalis by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

