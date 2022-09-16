Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.44

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.44 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £5.23 million and a PE ratio of 925.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.44.

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

