Phala Network Hits Market Capitalization of $38.62 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $38.62 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phala Network launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,250,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phala Network is phala.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data.”

