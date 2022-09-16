Phantasma Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $26.64 million and approximately $290,256.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00091523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00082867 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007947 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.