Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 84.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

PM stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.55.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.0% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

