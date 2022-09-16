Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

PSX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 4.8 %

PSX stock opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

