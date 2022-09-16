Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
PSX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.79.
Phillips 66 Stock Down 4.8 %
PSX stock opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
