Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Phillips 66 by 24.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 28.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

