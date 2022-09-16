Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0095

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Phore has a total market cap of $266,673.27 and $98.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000091 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009092 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000903 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,930,199 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

