Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Hits $1.34

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00006733 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $550,006.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

