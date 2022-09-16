Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 191.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.55 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $111.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.42.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.