PirateCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $171,051.47 and $42.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00286702 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00115324 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00072979 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002750 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

