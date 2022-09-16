PirateCash Price Tops $0.0066 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. PirateCash has a market cap of $169,901.05 and $99.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00296544 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00117625 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000480 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

