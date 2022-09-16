Pivot Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $813,653.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $137,877.30 and $813,653.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,733.26 or 1.00003775 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058248 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005475 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064758 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00078672 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Pivot Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.