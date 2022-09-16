PIVX Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.44 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded 34% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $27.44 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 105.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 70,112,619 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

