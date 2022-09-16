PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $491,202.77 and approximately $112.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 273.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,763.30 or 0.58910843 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 597.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00102784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00829874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Piction Network is creating a new peer to peer digital content ecosystem. It is disrupting the centralized models of content distribution dominated by extractive intermediaries. The intent is to build an ecosystem where all participants will co-exist for the healthy growth of the digital content market. Equality of opportunity should be guaranteed for many creators through low entry barriers. The final consumer should not go beyond simple purchasing but expand opportunities for the rights and participation of consumers in the content market.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.