PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Hits $0.0104

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $22,515.08 and approximately $4.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001897 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

