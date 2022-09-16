PlatON (LAT) Price Reaches $0.0078

PlatON (LAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One PlatON coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $22.73 million and $1.89 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlatON has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,594.75 or 0.99998819 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00058488 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00064939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079048 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,917,649,494 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

