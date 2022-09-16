Plian One Day Trading Volume Tops $53,046.00 (PI)

Plian (PI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Plian has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $53,046.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Plian Profile

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 914,242,781 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Plian

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

