Pluton Market Cap Tops $13.96 Million (PLU)

Pluton (PLU) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $7.54 or 0.00038347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a total market cap of $13.96 million and $299,349.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 164.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,560.56 or 0.33369401 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 572.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00103102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00841957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

Pluton’s genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it. The Reddit community for Pluton is https://reddit.com/r/plutus. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pluton

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete.Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion.Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

