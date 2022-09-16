Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PLYM opened at $20.60 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $826.68 million, a PE ratio of -24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

