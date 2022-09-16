POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 136.97% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jonestrading began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.
POINT Biopharma Global Trading Down 5.4 %
NASDAQ PNT opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $760.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of -0.20. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
