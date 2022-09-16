PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) fell 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.48. 8,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 14,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

PointsBet Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

PointsBet Company Profile

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

