Polis 1-Day Volume Tops $579.00 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $306,918.88 and $579.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000297 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polis

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

