Polkacity Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POLC)

Polkacity (POLC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Polkacity has a market cap of $345,198.19 and approximately $409,780.00 worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkacity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkacity has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polkacity

Polkacity is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2021. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polkacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

