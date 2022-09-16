PolkaDomain Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week (NAME)

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $129,013.51 and approximately $123.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 167.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,401.56 or 0.32674561 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 577.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00103432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00845853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain launched on March 28th, 2021. PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official website is polkadomain.org. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka.Domain is en route to creating an accessible and user-friendly platform for all crypto holders, enabling users to move assets flawlessly across various networks, driving mainstream adoption while upholding the blockchain security standards.”

