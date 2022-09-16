Polker Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Polker has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Polker has a total market cap of $994,673.27 and $238,993.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 161% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,459.41 or 0.32734841 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 575.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00102932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00839715 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker launched on June 21st, 2021. Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,737,991 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR. Polker’s official website is pkr.io.

Polker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PKR allows all users from investors and crypto-enthusiasts to gamers and developers to trade, pay, create, and play across any of its supported cryptocurrency networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

