Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna stock opened at 18.25 on Tuesday. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a 52 week low of 18.25 and a 52 week high of 18.25.
About Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna
