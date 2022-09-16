Polybius (PLBT) Price Up 25.1% This Week

Polybius (PLBT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Polybius coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00004576 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polybius has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. Polybius has a market cap of $3.88 million and $11,959.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 488.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.13 or 0.22841111 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 555% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00104853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polybius Profile

Polybius was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polybius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts.In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders.”

