Polygon Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00004076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $6.93 billion and $375.21 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 159.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,007.66 or 0.30858106 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 569.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00103458 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00850494 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The official message board for Polygon is medium.com/matic-network.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
