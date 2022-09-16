PolySwarm Hits 1-Day Volume of $367,349.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $18.36 million and $367,349.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,733.26 or 1.00003775 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058248 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005475 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064758 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00078672 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically-diverse security experts. NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem. Telegram | Github | LinkedIn | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

