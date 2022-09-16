PooCoin (POOCOIN) Trading 6.7% Higher This Week

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. PooCoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PooCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PooCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 312.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,645.71 or 0.78609637 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 592.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102349 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00832636 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PooCoin Profile
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PooCoin is https://reddit.com/r/PooCoin.
PooCoin Coin Trading
