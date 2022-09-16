Popcorn Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (POP)

Popcorn (POP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Popcorn has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Popcorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002566 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Popcorn has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Popcorn alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00282911 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001091 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002473 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00027185 BTC.

Popcorn Profile

Popcorn (CRYPTO:POP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Popcorn’s official message board is medium.com/@popcorntoken. The official website for Popcorn is popcorntoken.dev. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Popcorn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popcorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Popcorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popcorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.