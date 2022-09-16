Popsicle Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $138,153.00 (ICE)

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Popsicle Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $138,153.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 306% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,391.89 or 0.77362760 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 597.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00832472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Popsicle Finance Coin Profile

Popsicle Finance was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 11,248,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,630 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Popsicle Finance is popsicle.finance.

Popsicle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popsicle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popsicle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

