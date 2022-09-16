Port Finance (PORT) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Port Finance (PORT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Port Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Port Finance has a total market capitalization of $86,382.98 and $249,689.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Port Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 309.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,588.31 or 0.78311023 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831914 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Port Finance Profile

Port Finance's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins.

Port Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Port Finance is a non-custodial money market protocol on Solana. Its goals are to bring a whole suite of interest rate products, including: variable rate lending, fixed-rate lending and interest rate swap to the Solana blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Port Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Port Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

