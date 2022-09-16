Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE POR opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.51. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

